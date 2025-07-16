Russia-Ukraine War | Frontlines crumble: Russia pushes hard on all fronts

As Russia intensifies its multi-front assault on Ukraine, the US is rushing in new weaponry to stem the tide. Explosions rocked Ukrainian cities overnight on July 16 as Russia once again launched waves of drones and missiles across the country. The northeastern city of Kharkiv came under intensive fire, with at least 17 explosions occurring in just 20 minutes. Here's how Ukraine is fighting back and whether Western arms can turn the tide.