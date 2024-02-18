Russia-Ukraine war | Former US ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker speaks to WION on ongoing war

Russia claims full control of Ukraine's eastern city Avdiivka. Ukraine's General Oleksandr Tarnavsky early on Saturday said that the Ukrainian forces withdrew from the eastern town of Avdiivka, where the situation had considerably deteriorated in the past few days. The step was taken by Ukraine, hours after it signed the French security deal. Watch former US Ambassador to NATO, Kurt Volker speak to WION on Russia capturing Avdiivka...Watch to know more!