LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions rip through Kyiv as Russia unleashes night of fire
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 12:00 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 12:00 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions rip through Kyiv as Russia unleashes night of fire
Videos Jul 11, 2025, 12:00 IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions rip through Kyiv as Russia unleashes night of fire

Missiles rain down on Kyiv and Kharkiv as Russia launches a massive overnight strike — reportedly the largest in months. Ukraine scrambles air defences amid explosions and blackouts.

Trending Topics

trending videos