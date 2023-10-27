Russia-Ukraine War | European firms helping Russia produce dagger missiles: Report

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Russia has been able to increase its missile production beyond prewar levels by eluding Western sanctions and export regulations. Officials from the United States, Europe, and Ukraine claim that this makes Ukraine particularly open to more intense strikes in the upcoming months.

