/Russia-Ukraine War Escalates | Russian Strikes Kill Three Including Child | Kyiv Hit by Fresh Attacks

The Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify, with both sides exchanging strikes and reporting casualties and damage. Russian strikes in the Kyiv region have reportedly killed at least three people, including a child, while others were wounded. Fires also broke out in multiple districts following the attacks, according to Ukrainian emergency authorities. Moscow has also claimed that Russian forces struck three vessels near Black Sea ports, alleging that the ships were carrying military-related cargo for Ukraine. Videos released by Russia reportedly show vessels being hit at sea. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to use long-range drones against targets inside Russian territory. Experts say these attacks have allowed Kyiv to put pressure on Russian critical infrastructure and targets in Crimea.