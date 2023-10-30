Russia-Ukraine War: Defence minister Shoigu warns against escalation of Ukraine war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
At a defense forum in Beijing on Monday, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu issued a warning to the West, stating that the escalation of confrontation with Russia in the Ukraine crisis poses a threat of a "direct military clash between nuclear powers".

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos