Russia-Ukraine war: Day 609 | Impact on Ukraine as U.S. focuses on Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
While the west has been focusing on the Israel-Hamas war, let's not forget that the Russia Ukraine war continues and has been on for well over 600 days now. How has the Israel-Hamas war affected West's support to Ukraine? What's next on the cards for this conflict which shows all the signs of entering into its second year...we'll discuss this further with Ben Aris, founder and Editor-in-chief of BNE IntelliNews and also former Moscow bureau chief for the Daily Telegraph.

