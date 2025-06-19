Published: Jun 19, 2025, 15:26 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 15:26 IST
Videos Jun 19, 2025, 15:26 IST
Russia-Ukraine War day 1211: Putin says Germany on "brink of recession"
On Day 1211 of the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Germany is teetering on the edge of recession due to its economic policies and support for Ukraine. The remarks come amid growing economic strain across Europe and renewed debate over sanctions and war spending. Stay tuned to WION for the latest war and geopolitical updates.