Russia-Ukraine war: Brazilian President Lula da Silva says it is time to change the negotiator

Russia has launched a massive strike on Ukraine, with Kharkiv bearing the brunt of the largest drone attack since the war began. Civilians, including children, have been hit, and multiple cities have been devastated. Ukraine's military claims to have shot down a Russian SU-35 jet. President Zelensky condemns the attacks as a strike on ordinary life. Watch for more details!