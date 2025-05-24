LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 24, 2025, 20:32 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 20:32 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: 15 injured in Russian strikes amid day 2 of Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap
Videos May 24, 2025, 20:32 IST

Russia-Ukraine war: 15 injured in Russian strikes amid day 2 of Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on Kyiv overnight, injuring 8 people in one of the biggest assaults on the Ukrainian capital since the war began. Watch to know more!

Trending Topics

trending videos