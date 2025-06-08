LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 08, 2025, 23:51 IST
Russia-Ukraine pow exchange deal in limbo, Russia releases images of Ukrainian soldiers
Videos Jun 08, 2025, 23:51 IST

Russia-Ukraine pow exchange deal in limbo, Russia releases images of Ukrainian soldiers

A planned prisoner-of-war swap involving 1,000 personnel and remains has stalled with Russia accusing Ukraine of stalling and releasing images of Ukrainian soldiers purportedly ready for handover.

