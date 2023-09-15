Russia-Ukraine: North Korean leader heads for aviation plant in Russian Far East town

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in the town of Komsomolsk-on-Amur in Russia's Far East on Friday and headed straight to a vast aviation plant that produces warplanes and other equipment as per reports.

