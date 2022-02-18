Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Shelling by Russia-backed separatists in Donbass hits nursery school

Feb 18, 2022, 04:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Tensions have risen in eastern Ukraine as Russian-controlled separatists there shelled a nursery school in Donbass and warned of escalation. Also, the United States has warned that Russia is now preparing to launch an invasion in the coming days.
Read in App