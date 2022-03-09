Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 11-year-old Hassan crossed Ukraine alone to reach Slovakia

Mar 09, 2022, 07:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
An 11-year-old Ukrainian boy has been hailed as a hero after fleeing his war-torn country by himself with only a plastic bag, a passport and a telephone number written on his hand. WION tells you more in this report.
Read in App