Russia to increase spending in 2024

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
The ongoing war with Ukraine and the resulting economic sanctions imposed by the West have not deterred Russia from increasing its budget spending. Russia's PM Mikhail Mishustin is all set to increase its spending by at least 25% to nearly 383 billion dollars in 2024. A large part of the increase in spending is expected to go towards the military and the social sector.

