Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 10, 2025, 16:06 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 16:06 IST
Russia to build eight nuclear power plants in Iran

Russia has signed an agreement to construct eight nuclear power plants in Iran under a previously signed contract between the two countries.

