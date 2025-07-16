Published: Jul 16, 2025, 10:14 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 10:14 IST
Videos Jul 16, 2025, 10:14 IST
Russia to analyse Washington’s new tariff rhetoric
Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has hit back at US President Donald trump’s threat of severe new tariffs, saying Moscow is ready to withstand fresh sanctions. Speaking at the shanghai cooperation organization summit in Tianjin, Lavrov said, ‘we want to understand what the US President is moved by… I have no doubt we will cope with new sanctions.’