Russia threatens to end key grain deal if G7 bans exports to its country

Russia is threatening to terminate the Black Sea grain deal, viewed as critical for solving the world hunger crisis, if Group of Seven nations ban exports to the country. Such a ban could be part of the ever-evolving set of sanctions the allies have leveled against Moscow for its war in Ukraine. Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and deputy chair of Russia's security council, implied in a Telegram post Sunday that Russia would answer a new export ban by halting the flow of "goods that are the most sensitive for G7."