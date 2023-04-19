Russia summons US, UK and Canada envoys | Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza jailed for 25 years

A Moscow court jailed kremlin critic for 25 years after a trial he and the west said was politically motivated. Vladimir Kara-Murza holds Russian & UK passports. The kremlin critic had lobbied western governments for sanctions & individual Russians for purported rights violations. The ministry accused the envoys of interference in Russia's internal affairs & activity incompatible with diplomatic status. The 3 ambassadors had made a joint appearance in front of tv cameras on the steps of the Moscow court to condemn the verdict against Kara-Murza. UK envoy Deborah Bronnert delivered her remarks in Russian so that Russian-language channels could potentially broadcast them. In a statement, the ministry called Bronnert's remarks inappropriate & provocative. The statement added the ambassador's remarks ran counter to the British Embassy's status & diplomatic norms. Russia warned US envoy that it would quash attempts to incite discord.