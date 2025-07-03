Russia strikes Poltava: Russian drones rain terror in Ukrainian city; two civilians killed

A dramatic video shows the moment three drones struck Poltava city in central Ukraine. The footage, widely shared on social media, captures the terrifying impact as the drones hit their targets. Ukraine says the Russian attack on the city killed two people. Officials say it also damaged a military recruitment centre. Regional governor Volodymyr Kohut confirmed 11 people were wounded. Watch in for more details!