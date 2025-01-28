World Russia sharpens aerial assault on Ukraine Advertisment by WION Video Team Updated 28 Jan 2025 21:30 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Russia has intensified its aerial assault on Ukraine, increasing airstrikes across key regions. The intensified attacks target infrastructure and military positions, escalating the ongoing conflict. viral WION wion news World News world news latest Read More by WION Video Team Updated 28 Jan 2025 21:30 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article