Published: Jul 06, 2025, 11:00 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 11:00 IST
Videos Jul 06, 2025, 11:00 IST
Russia’s wartime economy is slowing — what’s behind the shift?
After two years of wartime growth fueled by military spending and redirected oil exports, Russia’s economy is starting to lose momentum. GDP growth has slowed, the budget deficit is widening, and key sectors are cutting output. Today on World Business Watch, we will explore the warning signs flashing across the Russian economy and what they could mean for the months ahead.