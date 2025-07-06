Published: Jul 06, 2025, 16:00 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 16:00 IST
Russia’s wartime economy hits a wall, warning signs flash for Russian economy
After two years of wartime growth fueled by military spending and redirected oil exports, Russia’s economy is starting to lose momentum. GDP growth has slowed, the budget deficit is widening, and key sectors are cutting output. Explore the warning signs flashing across the Russian economy and what they could mean for the months ahead.