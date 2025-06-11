Russia's overnight drone offensive, at least 30 Ukrainian drones intercepted across multiple regions

Russian air defences intercepted 32 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions and over the Black Sea. The strikes occurred between 8 pm on June 10 and 7 am GMT on June 11. This marks one of the most extensive overnight drone offensives in recent weeks. Around 16 drones were downed over the Voronezh Region, followed by eight in Kursk, five in Tambov, two in Rostov and one off Crimea's coast.