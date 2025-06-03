LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 20:21 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 20:21 IST
Russia's Nuclear Triad: Built To Survive, Primed To Strike
Videos Jun 03, 2025, 20:21 IST

Russia's Nuclear Triad: Built To Survive, Primed To Strike

Ukraine says it had detonated a bomb under the Crimean bridge which links the annexed peninsula to Russia and has been widely targeted since Russia invaded in 2022. Kyiv's SBU secret service said it had "conducted a new unique special operation and hit the Crimean Bridge for the third time, this time underwater. Will Putin now unleash nuclear weapons on Ukraine? Watch to find out more!

