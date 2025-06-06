Published: Jun 06, 2025, 21:51 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 21:51 IST
Russia's missile surge: The next phase of war begins
Russia is preparing for a long war — and possibly a larger one.
With Ukraine striking deep inside Russian territory, including attacks on strategic airbases, the Kremlin’s response is to stockpile smart, mobile, high-impact weapons. Iskanders for short-range blitzes, Kalibrs for precision long-range hits, Zircons for sea-launched fury — all are being mass-produced.