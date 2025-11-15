/Russia’s Humanoid Robot AIDOL Falls Flat in Moscow Debut

Russia’s first AI humanoid robot, Aldol, collapsed seconds after its grand unveiling in Moscow, shattering on stage in front of stunned attendees. Marketed as a breakthrough in Russia’s AI and robotics ambitions, the robot instead exposed the nation’s growing technological struggles amid sanctions, supply shortages, and brain drain. Developers blamed poor lighting and calibration, but the viral footage tells another story. Here’s the full breakdown of what happened, why Aldol fell, and what this failure reveals about Russia’s robotics future.