Published: Jul 12, 2025, 21:45 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 21:45 IST
Russia recognises the Taliban
Moscow accepting the credentials of Kabul's ambassador, effectively accepting the Taliban government in Afghanistan, triggers a possible paradigm shift towards reversing the Islamist group's pariah status. Russia is obviously driven by counter-terror and economic motives - but the fact remains doors have been opened towards bringing the Taliban into the mainstream. China and others will likely follow suit.