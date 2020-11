Russia has opened a case against U.S. tech giant Google for failing to remove banned content from its search engine. The watchdog Roskomnadzor said Google was not removing up to 30% of what it called “dangerous content”, some of which it said was extremist in nature ,pornographic and suicidal in nature as well. It opened “administrative proceedings” that could lead to a court case and a fine of up to 5 million roubles ($65,670).