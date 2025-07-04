LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 18:00 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 18:00 IST
Russia launches massive drone strike on Ukraine, at least 23 injured in aerial assault
Russia launches massive drone strike on Ukraine, at least 23 injured in aerial assault

Russia launched a large-scale drone strike on Ukraine, injuring at least 23 people in a coordinated aerial assault. The attack caused widespread damage and heightened tensions in the ongoing conflict.

