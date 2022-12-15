Russia forced to cancel ISS spacewalk after unexplained leak from docked Soyuz craft

Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) had to call-off a routine spacewalk after flight controllers noticed a stream of particles spewing from a docked Soyuz spacecraft, a NASA webcast showed. A torrent of snowflake-like particles could be seen spraying from the rear section of the Soyuz MS-22 capsule in NASA's live video feed. A liquid seems to be escaping from the spacecraft, possibly coolant, a NASA commentator said.