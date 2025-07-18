Published: Jul 18, 2025, 17:29 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 17:29 IST
Videos Jul 18, 2025, 17:29 IST
Russia drops 500-kg bomb on Dobropillia as it intensifies attacks in eastern Ukraine
At least four killed and 27 injured in fresh Russian strike in Donetsk region. The bomb hit a local shopping centre during peak evening hours. Ukraine says retail outlets, apartments, and several vehicles were damaged in the strike. Shocking footage from the scene showed smoke, flames, and shattered storefronts. Watch in for more details!