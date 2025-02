On Tuesday, the United States and Russia announced their commitment to continue working towards resolving the war in Ukraine, following discussions held in the Saudi capital, where Kyiv was not present. The 4-1/2-hour meeting in Riyadh represents a major turning point, as it was the first occasion that U.S. and Russian officials convened to explore ways to end the deadliest war in Europe since World War II. Ukraine has asserted that it will not accept any agreement that is imposed on it without its participation.