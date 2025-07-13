LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 13, 2025, 20:00 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 20:00 IST
Russia captures Donetsk village, advances toward Dnipropetrovsk region
Videos Jul 13, 2025, 20:00 IST

Russia said on Sunday it took another village in the west of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, as its troops advance toward the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk region.

