World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Russia building on inroads made by Wagner
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 07, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
To expand its military presence in eastern Libya a Bloomberg report says that the plan could lead to a naval base giving Russia a significant foothold on Europe's Southern doorstep.
trending now
Israel-Palestine war: Israel will have overall security of Gaza 'indefinitely'
Israel-Palestine war: Families of hostages wait desperately for loved ones
Peru foreign minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi resigns following US visit controversy
Russia Polls: Who will be Putin's successor? | Live Discussion with Dr. Gilbert Doctorow
After Rashmika, Katrina Kaif becomes the latest victim of deepfake
recommended videos
Jailed Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi on hunger strike
Creme De La Coco: India's sweetmeats get fancy
India's supreme court on Delhi pollution: Odd-even scheme is 'mere optics'
Israel-Palestine War: Hamas video shows militants firing mortars on Israeli force
UK: Shoppers cut spending to save for Christmas
recommended videos
Jailed Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi on hunger strike
Creme De La Coco: India's sweetmeats get fancy
India's supreme court on Delhi pollution: Odd-even scheme is 'mere optics'
Israel-Palestine War: Hamas video shows militants firing mortars on Israeli force