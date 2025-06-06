Russia bombards Ukraine overnight, Kyiv and Kharkiv suffer heavy strikes

Deadly overnight attacks rocked Ukraine as Russia launched missile and drone strikes across major cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. At least 4 people were killed and over 20 were injured. Ukraine responded by targeting Russian airfields in Saratov and Ryazan. President Zelensky said Russia attacked "almost all of Ukraine" in what Moscow calls an existential conflict.