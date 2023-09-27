Russia Black Sea Commander Viktor Sokolov 'alive', appears in a video | WION | World DNA

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Not just a day after the Ukrainian special forces claimed to have killed the Commander of Russia's Black Sea fleet, a shocking video has now emerged from Russia. The video shows Admiral Viktor Sokolov on Russian state TV attending a Defence Leaders' meeting.

