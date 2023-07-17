'Rupee-Dirham trading arrangements marks a paradigm shift' says Sunjay Sudhir | In-Depth Analysis
India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed agreements on Saturday to begin trade settlement in their respective national currencies—the Rupee and the Dirham—as well as to link their fast payment systems to facilitate international financial interactions. This occurred while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Abu Dhabi. Watch WION's principal correspondent Siddhant Sibbal in a conversation with Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to UAE.