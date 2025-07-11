LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Rubio says Trump likely to meet Xi Jinping, calls meeting with Chinese counterpart 'constructive'
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 23:45 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 23:45 IST
Rubio says Trump likely to meet Xi Jinping, calls meeting with Chinese counterpart 'constructive'
Videos Jul 11, 2025, 23:45 IST

Rubio says Trump likely to meet Xi Jinping, calls meeting with Chinese counterpart 'constructive'

Rubio Says Trump Likely to Meet Xi Jinping, Calls Meeting With Chinese Counterpart 'Constructive'

Trending Topics

trending videos