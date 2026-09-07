/RSS Chief Bhagwat in London: 'Hindu rashtra means diversity is natural, unity is truth'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat took his centenary outreach tour to London, telling British Hindus that "Hindu" isn't a religion but a philosophy that embraces every path — atheists to polytheists included. Speaking at the "Celebration of Oneness" event, he said the goal of "Hindu Rashtra" is simply to show the world that diversity is natural and unity is truth, adding that conversion isn't needed since different paths lead to the same destination.