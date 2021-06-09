Royal frocks, including Diana wedding dress, on display in London

The voluminous ivory dress Princess Diana wore to marry Prince Charles in 1981 has gone on display at her former London home, as part of a new exhibition showcasing a selection of gowns worn by members of Britain's royal family. "Royal Style in the Making" looks at the works of designers and their royal clients, and features outfits created for Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and Diana as well as sketches, fabric swatches and photographs from the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection.