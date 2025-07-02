Royal Challengers Bengaluru Blamed For June 4 Stampede

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has noted that, prima facie, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket team is to be held liable for the huge crowd that had gathered in Bengaluru on June 4, which resulted in a stampede that killed 11 people and injured several. The tribunal, in its observations, said, "Therefore, prima facie it appears that the RCB is responsible for the gathering of about three to five lakh people. The RCB did not take the appropriate permission or consent from the Police. Suddenly, they posted on social media platforms and as a result of aforesaid information the public were gathered.”