LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Row Over Chinese Embassy in London | Deputy PM Angela Rayner Demands Explanation from China
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 07, 2025, 16:14 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 16:14 IST
Row Over Chinese Embassy in London | Deputy PM Angela Rayner Demands Explanation from China
Videos Aug 07, 2025, 16:14 IST

Row Over Chinese Embassy in London | Deputy PM Angela Rayner Demands Explanation from China

Deputy PM Angela Rayner demands answers from China amid controversy at the Chinese Embassy in London. Watch for the latest updates on the diplomatic row and what it means for UK-China relations.

Trending Topics

trending videos