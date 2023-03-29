Romania Defence Secretary, Simona Cojocaru speaks on Romania's latest defence agreement with India
Indian Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and his Romanian counterpart Simona Cojocaru on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting on defence cooperation in New Delhi. A wide range of issues encompassing military to military cooperation, military training and courses, defence co-development and co-production and capacity building were discussed in the meeting. Defence Ministry said, both the countries have signed an agreement on Defence Cooperation, giving further impetus to bilateral defence cooperation.