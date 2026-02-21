LOGIN
Rising LNG Exports Add Pressure on U.S. Energy Bills Under Trump

Feb 21, 2026
America’s push for energy dominance is driving record liquefied natural gas exports — but could it be raising costs at home? Under President Donald Trump, the United States has expanded LNG exports to global markets, strengthening its position as a top energy supplier. However, higher overseas demand may also tighten domestic supply, potentially impacting US energy bills. Is energy dominance boosting the economy — or creating affordability challenges for American households? Here’s a closer look at the trade-offs shaping US energy policy.

