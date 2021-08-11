Rise of the Robots: British startup launches crop-monitoring bot

Methodically inspecting this farmer's field for weeds and pests, this labourer doesn't complain or even break a sweat. That's because it's a four-wheel robot, dubbed "Tom", that uses GPS and artificial intelligence to digitally map the field. Tom's creator, Small Robot Company, is part of a wave of "agri-tech" startups working to transform production in a sector that's under economic strain, due to market pressures to keep food cheap, a rising global population and uncertainties over climate change