Riots escalate to the second day in Germany, police carry out raid to disperse crowd
Several people were injured when far-left demonstrators clashed with police in Leipzig in Eastern Germany. The demonstrators were showing support for a woman activist who was arrested after she took part in a series of attacks on alleged neo-nazis and right-wing extremists. This comes after Antifa which is the political movement in Germany composed of multiple far left and other left-wing groups had called on social media for an anti-fascist march dubbed as Day X.