/Ricin Terror Plot Case: Terrorist Arrested in ISIS-Linked Terror Module Case

Published: Nov 19, 2025, 20:08 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 20:08 IST
India’s Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested three men, including a foreign-trained doctor, in connection with an alleged ricin terror plot spanning multiple states. Investigators recovered chemicals, a blue drum, and equipment from a Hyderabad workshop. The case raises concerns due to ricin’s extreme lethality and global terror history, from Cold War assassinations to ISIS-inspired attacks. Authorities continue to probe intent, capability, and potential targets.