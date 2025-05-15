Published: May 15, 2025, 17:40 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 17:40 IST
Gravitas May 15, 2025, 17:40 IST
Revealed: Trump family’s secret crypto deal with terror-linked Pakistan
While the world focused on India-Pakistan tensions and Trump took credit for the ceasefire, something slipped under the radar. A new report reveals that a Trump-family-backed crypto firm has quietly signed a deal with Pakistan.
Why is a U.S. President's family doing business with a terror-linked regime? Who profits from this? We break it down.