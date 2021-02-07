Residents return Mosul after years of war, team of professionals rebuilding the city

Feb 07, 2021, 09.10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Residents of Mosul are now returning after years of war and devastation. Three years after the devastating battle to reclaim Mosul, from the Islamic State group, now a team of volunteers is rebuilding the city. WION brings you a report.
Read in App